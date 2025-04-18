Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

