Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 279,369 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,780,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

