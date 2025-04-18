Cerity Partners LLC Buys 52,332 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,332 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,109,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,282 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,399,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,380,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after buying an additional 201,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hayward by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,393,000 after buying an additional 2,769,273 shares during the period.

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.01 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,720.80. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

