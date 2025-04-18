Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

