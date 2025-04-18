Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 81,973 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,830.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WF opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

