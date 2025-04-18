Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Azenta worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Azenta by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Azenta by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $63.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azenta

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.