Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,168 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 336,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 7.8 %

SMHI stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEACOR Marine Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

