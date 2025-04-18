Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SouthState by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SouthState by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Trading Up 0.9 %

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SouthState

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.