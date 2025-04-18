Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 4,953.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Fate Therapeutics worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE opened at $1.11 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $127.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.