Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

