Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534,062 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,060.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

