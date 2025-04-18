Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.94 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.