Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 162,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,406,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,666,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

