Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6 %
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $188.42. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
