Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,753 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.09 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

