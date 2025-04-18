Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,713 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,480,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

