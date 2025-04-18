Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,101,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $103,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,197,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Teck Resources by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 6,020,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,252,000 after buying an additional 1,467,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,507,000 after buying an additional 1,326,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

