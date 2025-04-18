Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,520,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 776,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,903,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

