Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

