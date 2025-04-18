Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,144,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,903,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,116,000 after buying an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $277.19 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.46. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

