Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,110,000 after acquiring an additional 242,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,201,000 after buying an additional 135,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,926,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $139,381,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

