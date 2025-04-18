Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,784 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,976,012 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 394,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,023 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.19 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.