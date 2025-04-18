Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,298,000 after buying an additional 374,967 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 501,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Graco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

