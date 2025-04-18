Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

