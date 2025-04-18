Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Dumond acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

