Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 282,051 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

