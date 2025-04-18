Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 148,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.