Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 532,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 519,661 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $6,681,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 147,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $5,062,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $3,863,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

