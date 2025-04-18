Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $93,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,805.26. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $203,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,698.95. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

