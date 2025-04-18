Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,566 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $96.84 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.