Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,510 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in PPL by 10.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,758,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 3,731,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,460.72. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Trading Up 1.1 %

PPL stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.