Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 380 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SOXX stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.