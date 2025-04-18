Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 40,990 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $49,599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after buying an additional 2,302,248 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 7,536.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 1,830,533 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $12,900,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Lyft by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,391,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 990,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Lyft Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.