Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 47,788 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 268.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $12.83 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

