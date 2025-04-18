Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day moving average is $176.18.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

