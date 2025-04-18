Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $115,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $106,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,852,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,131,000 after buying an additional 101,247 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wingstop by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 268,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,352,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $218.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.71 and its 200 day moving average is $293.80. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $433.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.23.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

