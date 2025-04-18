Cerity Partners LLC Sells 18,124 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $269,320,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 541.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 675,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after purchasing an additional 625,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,008,000 after buying an additional 413,474 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on U. Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $1,047,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares in the company, valued at $210,743,058.48. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,340,006.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,748,839.16. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,636 shares of company stock worth $17,904,132 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

