Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,593,000 after buying an additional 257,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,918,000 after purchasing an additional 450,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 63,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,873,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 146,974 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Magnite Trading Up 12.4 %

MGNI opened at $11.13 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,544. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.