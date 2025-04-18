Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Insmed by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insmed Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of INSM opened at $72.53 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,674,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,487.70. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,640. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,797 shares of company stock valued at $37,621,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

