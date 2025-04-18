Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

