Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,374 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 152,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.49 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

