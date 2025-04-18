Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,396 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $13.13 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $375.69 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 5,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $101,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,253.78. This represents a 83.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,819 shares of company stock valued at $473,064 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

