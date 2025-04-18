Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Stock Down 0.4 %

Middleby stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.70.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.