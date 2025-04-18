Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,569 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

