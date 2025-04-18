Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Belden by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Belden by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Belden by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Belden by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. The trade was a 17.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $94.00 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

