Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Certara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Stock Up 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. Certara has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Certara by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.