Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 264,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $45,381,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,300,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Glj Research lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CLF opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.