CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 266,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,357,000 after buying an additional 139,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CNX stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

