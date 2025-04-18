Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $29,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Cohu Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COHU opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.39. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

