Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.9 %

COLM stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

